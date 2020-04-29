Asio Capital LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,013.3% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $1,813,000. TenCore Partners LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 143,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.