Asio Capital LLC Acquires 59,645 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,645 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Umpqua worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 24.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 187,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Stock Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Stock Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Asio Capital LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated
Asio Capital LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC
Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Asio Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of Starbucks Co.
Asio Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of Starbucks Co.
ARP Americas LP Sells 15,600 Shares of Southern Co
ARP Americas LP Sells 15,600 Shares of Southern Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report