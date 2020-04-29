Asio Capital LLC Acquires 59,645 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,645 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Umpqua worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 24.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 187,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

