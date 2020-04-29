Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ARP Americas LP trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $191.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.34.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Stock Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Stock Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Asio Capital LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated
Asio Capital LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC
Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Asio Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of Starbucks Co.
Asio Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of Starbucks Co.
ARP Americas LP Sells 15,600 Shares of Southern Co
ARP Americas LP Sells 15,600 Shares of Southern Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report