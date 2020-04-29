Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $191.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.34.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

