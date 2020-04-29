Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20,794.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after buying an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

PYPL opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.