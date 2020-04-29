Asio Capital LLC Sells 122 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.79.

NYSE CAT opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $132.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

