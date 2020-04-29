Asio Capital LLC Sells 122 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Asio Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.79.

NYSE CAT opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $132.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Stock Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Stock Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Asio Capital LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated
Asio Capital LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC
Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Asio Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of Starbucks Co.
Asio Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of Starbucks Co.
ARP Americas LP Sells 15,600 Shares of Southern Co
ARP Americas LP Sells 15,600 Shares of Southern Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report