ARP Americas LP Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 147.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

