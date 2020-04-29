26,918 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

