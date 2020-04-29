Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,526 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100,025.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200,051 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

