Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) CFO Michael Scott Paquette Buys 7,500 Shares

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) CFO Michael Scott Paquette bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $219,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,409.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE EIG opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $846.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

