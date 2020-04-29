Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 3,255 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 3,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $229,900.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,547.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 21st, Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $52,328.80.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $830,856.13.
  • On Tuesday, March 24th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $80,996.24.

ZS stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,617,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

