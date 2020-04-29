CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $247,923.90 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $247,923.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,806,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,307,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $167,347.18.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $18,489.24.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $241,080.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $241,920.90.

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $247,563.72.

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $270,735.30.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $294,627.24.

CarGurus stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.07.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $296,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 248.5% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

