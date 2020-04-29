General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Jonathon Nudi Sells 4,224 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

