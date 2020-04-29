AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark Sells 3,099 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ABC opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

