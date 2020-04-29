Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,906 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $289,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,257,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $335,680.80.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 298.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,707,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

