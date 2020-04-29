Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) COO Scott Allen Kingsley Sells 5,044 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Allen Kingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of Community Bank System stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $269,234.42.

Community Bank System stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.86. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Community Bank System by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

