Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.14, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $542,420.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00.

VRTX stock opened at $256.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day moving average is $223.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 174.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

