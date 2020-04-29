II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer Sells 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in II-VI by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Employers Holdings, Inc. CFO Michael Scott Paquette Buys 7,500 Shares
Employers Holdings, Inc. CFO Michael Scott Paquette Buys 7,500 Shares
Zscaler Inc Insider Amit Sinha Sells 3,255 Shares
Zscaler Inc Insider Amit Sinha Sells 3,255 Shares
CarGurus Inc CEO Sells $247,923.90 in Stock
CarGurus Inc CEO Sells $247,923.90 in Stock
General Mills, Inc. Insider Jonathon Nudi Sells 4,224 Shares
General Mills, Inc. Insider Jonathon Nudi Sells 4,224 Shares
AmerisourceBergen Corp. EVP Gina Clark Sells 3,099 Shares
AmerisourceBergen Corp. EVP Gina Clark Sells 3,099 Shares
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,906 Shares
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,906 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report