II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer Sells 20,000 Shares

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in II-VI by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

