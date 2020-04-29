Jeffrey S. Brodsky Sells 18,174 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MS opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

