Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton Sells 7,921 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after buying an additional 186,767 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

