IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CFO Jonathan Gear Sells 13,948 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $941,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,824,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Gear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Jonathan Gear sold 16,435 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $1,059,564.45.

On Thursday, March 26th, Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $816,699.20.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jonathan Gear sold 14,447 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,164,283.73.

IHS Markit stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 465.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

