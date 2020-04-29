Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 10,081 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,081 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:W opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.01. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $166.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9,117.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 111,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 33.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

