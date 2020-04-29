Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski Sells 11,717 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

