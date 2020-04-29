Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 22,600 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,603,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Monday, April 20th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.32.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.