VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Major Shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Buys 9,090,909 Shares

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
VBIV stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.
