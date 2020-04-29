VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Major Shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Buys 9,090,909 Shares

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VBIV stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 556,628 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.