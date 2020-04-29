Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,005,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,053,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 516,734 shares of Franchise Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,784,478.00.

Franchise Group stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,289,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

