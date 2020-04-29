Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 12,663 Shares

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $2,278,256.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $23,374,829.64.

On Monday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.66. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

