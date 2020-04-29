IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC opened at $222.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.27 and a 200-day moving average of $221.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.