IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ IAC opened at $222.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.27 and a 200-day moving average of $221.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.
In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.
