Getty Realty (GTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Getty Realty has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 1.75-1.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,398 shares of company stock worth $3,848,087. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

