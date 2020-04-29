Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.11-4.18 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.11-4.18 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.77.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,454.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,195. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

