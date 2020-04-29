Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 4.11-4.18 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.11-4.18 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.77.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,454.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,195. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
