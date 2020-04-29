Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,839,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,426.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 407,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 772,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 397,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

