Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 281,250 Shares

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,222,500.00.
Shares of ORIC stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday.
Passage Bio Company Profile
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.