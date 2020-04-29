Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 281,250 Shares

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,222,500.00.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday.

Passage Bio Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

