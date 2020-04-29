OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 1,050,000 Shares

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,050,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. OncoCyte Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 1,511.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 160,135 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

