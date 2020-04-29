Intrepid Potash (IPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
