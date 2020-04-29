Intrepid Potash (IPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

