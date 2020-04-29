Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.13, for a total value of $4,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total value of $8,662,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, C James Koch sold 4,218 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total value of $1,798,513.02.

On Monday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total value of $126,147.00.

On Friday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $42,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total value of $1,255,332.54.

On Monday, March 2nd, C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $459.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $467.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

