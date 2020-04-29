Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Insider Kimberly K. Underhill Sells 24,469 Shares

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KMB opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.71.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

