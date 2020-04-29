Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.