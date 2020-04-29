Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,355 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

