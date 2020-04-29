Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,425 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

