Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

