Bruderman Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $526,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $149.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

