Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.