Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,890 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

NYSE:TJX opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

