Bruderman Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

DEF stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $59.51.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

