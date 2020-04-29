Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

