Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,931,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

RYH stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.