Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,931,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

RYH stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,355 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF
Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,355 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF
Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,425 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,425 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Position Boosted by Bruderman Asset Management LLC
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Position Boosted by Bruderman Asset Management LLC
Bruderman Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF
Bruderman Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF
Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF
Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF
Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF
Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report