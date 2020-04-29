Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,001,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

