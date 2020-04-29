Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,188 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

BSCQ opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

