Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $380,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,281 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,599,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,714,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $132.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $152.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.83.

