Bruderman Asset Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $11,561,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

