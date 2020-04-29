Calamos Advisors LLC Has $59.01 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,790 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $59,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 46.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 107,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 34.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE:KO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

